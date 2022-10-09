Office-bearers of Konkani Christian Association

The Annual General Body Meeting of the Konkani Christian Association, Mysuru, was conducted at Konkan Bhavan, Vijayanagar, recently. The following were elected as Managing Committee Members for the period 2022 – 2024. Sitting from left: Anil Saldanha (Treasurer), Sylvester D’Mello (Joint Secretary), Stany Lobo (Vice-President), John William D’Souza (President), Joyce Sequeira (General Secretary), Pramila Jacintha Monis (Joint Secretary), Meena Dias (Vice-President); Standing from left: Alfred Vaz (Internal Auditor), Anand Pinto, Vincent D’Souza, Keerthideep D’Souza, Lawrence Pereira, Paul Sequeira, Tony D’Souza, Clifford D’Souza, Victor Menezes (Internal Auditor) and Simon D’Silva (not in picture).
Leave a Reply