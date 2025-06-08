Old Police Patrolling GARUDA vehicles scrapped

June 8, 2025

12 out of 18 junked; only six in service now

Mysuru: The iconic Garuda quick response vehicles of the Mysuru City Police are being phased out, marking the end of an era in fast Police response.

Of the 18 Mahindra Bolero jeeps in the fleet, 12 have already been withdrawn from service and parked at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill for the past two months, awaiting disposal to scrap yards.

Now, only six Garuda vehicles remain in operation within city limits, but these too are expected to be decommissioned within the next six months as they are nearing 15 years.

For years, ‘Garuda’ had become synonymous with swift Police action in Mysuru and the phasing out of these vehicles signals the close of a chapter in city policing.

The move comes in compliance with the Government of India’s Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which mandates that both private and Government vehicles undergo a fitness test after 15 years of registration.

The Supreme Court has upheld this policy, citing environmental and safety concerns. According to Motor Vehicle laws, a vehicle older than 15 years typically emits more pollutants and poses greater risks on the road.

With the entire Garuda fleet having completed 15 years and being in poor condition, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has ruled out issuing Fitness Certificates (FC). As a result, all phased-out vehicles will be sold as scrap.

Police officials are now looking at alternatives for future patrols, as the city bids farewell to the familiar Garuda jeeps that once symbolised rapid response and visible law enforcement.

The Garuda patrol vehicles, instantly recognisable with their sirens and markings reading ‘Garuda Police’ and ‘Dial 100,’ are equipped with essential policing tools. Each vehicle carries a stretcher, a first aid kit and features a unique contact number printed on its exterior for quick accessibility.

Assigned a jurisdiction of two to three kilometres, these vehicles are designed for rapid response. Once a call is received at the Control Room, identifying the nearest Garuda vehicle and alerting it typically takes between five to eight minutes. The vehicle itself can reach the scene within five minutes, ensuring prompt intervention.

Each Garuda unit is manned by a team comprising one Head Constable and two Constables, trained to patrol their designated zones, enhance Police visibility and prevent crime.

In addition to the six remaining Garuda vehicles within city limits, Mysuru also has 20 vehicles under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) deployed at key locations, along with seven Highway Patrol Vehicles. Altogether, 33 patrol vehicles are currently operational across the city, providing surveillance, emergency response and crime deterrence.

We have not used the 15-year-old Garuda vehicles even for a single day after they were deemed unfit and we have strictly adhered to the rules, as we have to enforce the law. As of now, we have a fleet of 33 patrol vehicles — including six Garuda jeeps, seven Highway Patrol vehicles and 20 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) vehicles. There is no shortage of patrolling vehicles and all will be effectively utilised for city surveillance and crime control, said Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner