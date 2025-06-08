KRS Dam Amusement Park project: Tender floated for 33-ft bronze Cauvery Statue

June 8, 2025

Kushalnagar: Despite strong protests from farmers and farmers’ organisations against the proposed Amusement Park at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, the State Government has invited quotations for the installation of a bronze Goddess Cauvery (Kaveri) statue.

This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Amusement Park project, planned to span 198 acres, includes a variety of attractions such as water parks, roller coasters, a Goddess Cauvery statue and even a penguin park.

The Government has allocated Rs. 92 crore for the Cauvery Aarti and a staggering Rs. 2,663 crore for the Amusement Park — both projects facing strong opposition from farmers.

Downstream of KRS Dam

The Office of the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Mandya Division, has floated a tender for erecting a 33-ft tall statue downstream of the KRS Dam. The specifications have been published in newspapers as part of the tender process.

Quotations have been invited from authorised dealers and suppliers for the statue’s installation. Eligible firms must submit their price quotations by June 12, 2025.

The prices quoted will be used exclusively to estimate the project’s cost.

PWD officials informed Star of Mysore that this is an unconventional project for the Department, marking the first time it is undertaking a statue installation of this nature.

“Our expertise is in roads, walls, buildings and bridges. We have never handled a project like this before and we do not have prior experience in this domain. Hence, we have called for detailed quotations specifying the composition, components, materials and other technical aspects of the statue,” a PWD officer said, on condition of anonymity.

The location where the 33-ft Cauvery statue will come up as per the coordinates mentioned in the PWD tender document.

Statue project overview

According to the specifications released by the PWD, the statue will be cast, supplied, erected and fixed to reach a height of 33-ft and weigh approximately 30 tonnes, as per the approved design.

The outer surface of the statue will be constructed from smaller bronze elements assembled onto a Grade 304 stainless steel structural support, which in turn will be anchored to a central mild steel core. This core will incorporate a range of high-quality, versatile components.

The installation will also feature a 6-ft tall human figure shown in prayer before the Goddess and two 62-inch embossed Karnataka State logos. The exposed bronze surfaces will undergo a controlled oxidation process to achieve the desired appearance, followed by a polyurethane lacquer coating to ensure durability and weather resistance.

Final call by monitoring committee

The statue will be mounted on a pre-embedded mild steel base plate with bolts and an anchoring system, positioned 11-ft above ground level.

The PWD officer further clarified that the quoted rates must be inclusive of material costs, manufacturing, transport, handling, erection, finishing, supplier margins and all applicable taxes and levies.

No separate or additional payments will be made beyond the quoted amount in order to maintain transparency and avoid unforeseen costs during the execution phase.

“After receiving the quotations, a decision will be made on whether to construct a roof or cover over or beside the statue to protect it from weather-related deterioration. Maintenance will also be a key factor in this decision, as regular exposure to the elements will necessitate routine upkeep and add to the expenditure. A monitoring committee will review all aspects and take a final call,” the officer added.