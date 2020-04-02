On curbing the Coronavirus

April 2, 2020

Sir,

Thanks to both the Central and State Governments for taking measures to curb Coronavirus. I suggest and urge our Prime Minister Modi to take the following additional steps to put an end to this endemic.

(i) Track all the people who have come from foreign countries to India in the recent past.

(ii) Let the Police quarantine them in their houses or separate houses and also keep the key with themselves till all the family members test negative.

(iii) Let a mobile health van with insulated doctors and nurses visit these houses and quarantine the foreign visitor in a separate room in his/her house itself. If anyone gets infected, health officials should hospitalise such person. This team should consist of some psychological counsellors also.

(iv) Let a mobile van deliver quarantined family’s needs such as groceries, medicines and other things to the doorstep of quarantined houses.

(v) Let a mobile service van containing electricians, plumbers etc., take care of their repair and maintenance needs.

(vi) Let the ‘India Lockdown’ programme continue for some more days, without causing much damage to the public, especially the rural populations, daily wage workers, destitutes, transgenders and so on. You can lift this curfew after the situation comes under control.

(vii) Let the media highlight the stories of the persons who have recovered. This creates confidence in people’s hearts.

We all should play our roles properly and support the Government in this grim situation. All may pray silently in their homes. Prayers have wonderful effects on their minds.

– M.R. Ananth Kumar, Kenchalagudu village, 29.3.2020

