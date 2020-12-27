One more Mysuru-Hyderabad daily flight from tomorrow

December 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is some good news for people moving from Mysuru to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Indigo Airlines will recommence their earlier route of Mysuru-Hyderabad from Dec. 28 (tomorrow).

The flight will be launched under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Narendra Modi Government.

The Indigo flight that will begin tomorrow is in addition to the existing Alliance Air, a fully owned subsidiary of Air India that is operating daily flights to the City of Pearls.

The Indigo flight too will operate daily between Mysuru and Hyderabad. Flight No. 6E7955 will depart Hyderabad at 8.35 am and arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 10.25 am. In the return direction, Flight No. 6E7956 will leave Mysuru at 10.50 am and reach Hyderabad at 12.50 pm.

The existing Alliance Air is operating Flight No. AI 9881 that leaves Hyderabad at 2.35 pm and arrives in Mysuru at 3.30 pm.

In the return journey, AI 9882 leaves Mysuru at 8 pm and arrives at Hyderabad at 10 pm. (See table for a detailed schedule of all flights from Mysuru).

Airport sources say that officials of Indigo had come to Mysuru a few times earlier to assess the feasibility of flying their airlines between the two cities. Seeing that there is a huge demand for additional flights, the officials have decided to start daily operations from Mysuru to Hyderabad.

There is a large population of people who are the natives of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Mysuru. The Alliance Air and Indigo Airlines will benefit them and it will also help the business community fly between the two cities. IT giant Infosys has campuses in Mysuru and Hyderabad and the two flights will increase their convenience, say industry stakeholders.

With the latest service to Hyderabad, people can fly out of Mysuru to cities like Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mangaluru, Chennai and Belagavi. Stakeholders say that the pace at which the airport was growing under the RCS-UDAN scheme was benefiting the people of the city as also the tourists besides those from the surrounding regions.

A heartening factor is that all flights all the flights have an occupancy rate of more than 75 percent to 80 percent which, by airline parameters, is reckoned to be extremely good.