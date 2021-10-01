One-way rule back for Dasara

October 1, 2021

Vehicle parking banned on major roads in city centre

Daily from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 between 4 pm and 10 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have drawn up a special traffic management plan for the upcoming Dasara festival, which is being celebrated in a simple manner.

Anticipating heavy traffic movement during Dasara festivities, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, following a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has restricted movement of all types of vehicles (except vehicles of VIPs and VVIPs) on major city roads by creating one-ways and has also banned parking of vehicles on certain roads from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 between 4 pm and 10 pm.

One-way Roads

1. Roads around Mysore Palace: Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle)-Wrestling Arena Junction- B.N. Road-Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle)- Albert Victor Road- Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle-Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle (K.R. Circle) – New Sayyaji Rao Road-Basaveshwara Circle-Chamaraja Double Road to Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle.

Vehicles are allowed to move in the anti-clockwise direction, by keeping Mysore Palace in the Centre. Movement of vehicles in the clockwise direction (except from Basaveshwara Circle towards East till Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle) is banned.

2. New Sayyaji Rao Road from K.R. Circle to Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle: Vehicles moving from K.R. Circle via Sayyaji Rao Road should pass through Bata junction-Visveswaraya Circle (Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle)- Irwin Road- Nehru Circle-Ashoka Road and Mahaveer Circle (Town Hall Circle) to reach Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle. Vehicles can move in the clockwise direction by keeping the area around the above roads as the centre.

Movement of all vehicles from Nehru Circle towards Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle and from Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle to K.R. Circle is banned in the anti-clockwise direction.

3. Nehru Circle to B.N. Road Junction: Movement of vehicles from West to East is allowed; East to West is banned.

4. Chamaraja Double Road junction to Banumaiah Chowk: Movement of vehicles from South to North direction is allowed. Vehicular traffic from North to South is banned.

5. N. Madhavrao Circle on Tyagaraja Road to Chamaraja Double Road Junction: Vehicular movement allowed from South to North direction and movement of all types of vehicles from North to South banned.

Parking banned from 4 pm to 10 pm on these roads

Parking of all types of vehicles is banned on all roads around Mysore Palace (Varaha Gate and Palace surroundings); On Sayyaji Rao Road from K.R. Circle to Basaveshwara Circle; B. Rachaiah Circle on Town Hall Road to B.N. Road junction; Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle) to Jayachamaraja Circle (Hardinge Circle); Hardinge Circle to K.R. Circle; Nehru Circle to Mahaveer Circle; Mahaveer Circle to Hardinge Circle and also on open places in front of Palace’s Balarama Gate; Dr. Rajkumar Circle to T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle; Tank Bund Road in front of Dasara Expo Grounds to Shalivahana Road (Mysuru Zoo Road) junction; Shalivahana Road junction on Hosa Beedhi 5th Cross in Ittigegud till the East Gate of Dasara Expo Grounds; Vani Vilas Road junction on Manasara Road till Lokaranjan Mahal Road; B.N. Road junction on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Chatrimara) towards East till Channaiah Circle and from South Gate junction of Government Guest House towards South till Hardinge Circle.