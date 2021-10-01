Dasara website launched: Avail all info with a click

October 1, 2021

Minister bats for 500 people for inauguration, 500 for cultural events and 500 for Jumboo Savari

Mysore/Mysuru: From today one can get updates on Nada Habba Dasara-2021 at the click of a mouse and here is where you can get a complete access: https://mysoredasara.gov.in/

The website was launched by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar in the presence of many other dignitaries at the Mysore Palace Board Office this morning. Though as part of the inauguration only the invitation of this Dasara was beamed on the wall with the help of a laptop, the website was up within a few minutes.

For the second consecutive year, it will be digital Dasara and the focus will be on live-streaming of various events including cultural programmes and other events starting from the inauguration (Oct. 7) till the culmination of Vijayadashami procession (Jumboo Savari) on Oct. 15.

Along with the information related to Mysore Palace, Dasara and tourist destinations on the website, it provides links to social media and live streaming on YouTube.

Though the links are not active as yet, it will be populated in the coming days and will pick up more and more viewers as the festivities begin.

Besides, the details related to inauguration of Navarathri festivities, chief guest’s profile, Vijayadashami and cultural programmes at Palace are also made available on the website and the information is available in both Kannada and English languages.

Speaking to newsmen on the lines of the website inauguration, Minister Somashekar said that he has requested the authorities to allow 500 people atop Chamundi Hill on the inauguration day, 500 for cultural programmes and 500 people to watch Vijayadashami procession inside the Palace.