Online course for Gujarati language teachers of Navodaya Vidyalaya at CIIL

March 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A six-day Online Course on Teaching, Testing and Evaluation for Gujarati Language Teachers of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) began at National Testing Service-India (NTS-I), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here on Monday (March 7).

Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, presided over the inaugural session. In the context of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), Prof. Mohan emphasised on the importance and relevance of language education in the promotion of inclusiveness, harmony, understanding and mutual respect among people.

He also spoke on the collaboration of CIIL and NVS for language training programmes.

P.R. Dharmesh Fernandez, Deputy Director, CIIL, briefed the participants about the activities undertaken by NTS-I and CIIL.

Gyanedra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, NVS, who was the guest of honour, pointed out the importance of teaching and learning of Indian languages and its role in the cognitive development of the children. He also briefed about the migration scheme of the NVS and its role within the scope of NEP-2020.

Dr. Pankaj Dwivedi, Programme Coordinator, welcomed. V.J. Chary, Deputy Commissioner NLI, Goa, NVS, proposed a vote of thanks. N.P. Rajan, Deputy Commissioner (HQ), NVS and Dr. Biresh Kumar, Resource Person, were also present.

About 71 Gujarati Language teachers from various Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Schools across India, are participating in this online course. Renowned experts from reputed institutions and different Universities across India will train the participants. The programme is being organised under the joint patronage of Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL and Vinayak Garg, Commissioner, NVS (HQ) from March 7 to March 12.