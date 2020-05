May 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing the cultural programmes during the lockdown, Ganabharathi has arranged an online live dance recital by the renowned danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doreswamy between 6 pm and 7 pm on May 12 (Tuesday).

Interested may log on to https://www.facebook.com/ganabharathi/, according to a press release from Dr. C.G. Narasimhan.