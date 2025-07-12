Online job con: Youth loses Rs. 6.7 lakh
News

Online job con: Youth loses Rs. 6.7 lakh

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth has lost Rs. 6.7 lakh to the lure of reaping huge returns, in a suspected online fraud. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) crime Police station in the city.

The victim, aged about 27 years from Naganahalli village in Metagalli Police Station limits responded to a link related to a part-time job offer on Instagram, only to fall into the trap of racketeers.

He messaged to the number of a stranger, who subsequently responded saying that the job is about  ‘Google Review’. He shared another link, with a rider to message through telegram app. Heeding his words, the youth established contact through telegram app and invested the amount and performed the review task. Initially, he earned returns on investments of Rs. 700, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000. As his faith in them, who later turned out to be fraudsters, became strong, he gradually invested up to Rs. 6,69,675, to end up with no returns.

The youth tried to recover the investment, but in vain. He later realised to have been cheated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching