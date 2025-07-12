Online job con: Youth loses Rs. 6.7 lakh

July 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth has lost Rs. 6.7 lakh to the lure of reaping huge returns, in a suspected online fraud. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) crime Police station in the city.

The victim, aged about 27 years from Naganahalli village in Metagalli Police Station limits responded to a link related to a part-time job offer on Instagram, only to fall into the trap of racketeers.

He messaged to the number of a stranger, who subsequently responded saying that the job is about ‘Google Review’. He shared another link, with a rider to message through telegram app. Heeding his words, the youth established contact through telegram app and invested the amount and performed the review task. Initially, he earned returns on investments of Rs. 700, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000. As his faith in them, who later turned out to be fraudsters, became strong, he gradually invested up to Rs. 6,69,675, to end up with no returns.

The youth tried to recover the investment, but in vain. He later realised to have been cheated.