Online Veena concert by Prof. R. Visweswaran
News

Online Veena concert by Prof. R. Visweswaran

May 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust, Mysuru, will present an online veena concert by eminent senior musician Prof. R. Visweswaran on their YouTube channel. The concert, which is in two parts, will be premièred at 5 pm on next two Saturdays (May 22 and May 29) respectively. 

 Prof. R. Visweswaran is an internationally acclaimed veena player, vocalist, musicologist and composer and writer. He has performed on number of reputed platforms  at home and abroad in his musical journey of more than eight decades. His unique veena playing style, adherence to purity, original insights in his writings and series of popular lecture demonstrations have drawn appreciation from music lovers, scholars and critics across the globe. He has been conferred with several National and State  awards. 

Prof. Visweswaran will be accompanied by Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga, Vid. G. S. Ramanujan on ghata and Vid. V. S. Ramesh on morching.   

Music-lovers are requested to watch the concert by visiting Sabha’s YouTube channel at Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Online Veena concert by Prof. R. Visweswaran”

  1. Shanky says:
    May 21, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    That is the correct way in these difficult times

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching