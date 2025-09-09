Only BJP activists arrested

September 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: During the Police intervention in the two opposing protests on Chamundi Hill road this morning, only BJP and Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists were arrested, while members of the Dalita Mahasabha and Karnataka Hindulida Vargagala Vedike, who were also part of the agitation that created a tense atmosphere, were not taken into custody.

Over 140 Hindu activists were transported to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds. In contrast, the Police ‘convinced’ the Dalita Mahasabha and Karnataka Hindulida Vargagala Vedike protesters to withdraw their agitation, after which they quietly dispersed from the area.