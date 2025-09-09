Row over Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill: Tension at Kurubarahalli Circle as Cops halt protest, counter-protest

September 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Tensions ran high at Kurubarahalli Circle at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning as Police intervened to stop two opposing marches over the controversy surrounding the inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a protest march — “Chamundi Betta Chalo” — opposing the State Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festivities.

Protest halted, leaders detained

At Sangolli Rayanna Circle, the Police blocked the procession and detained several participants, including Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who had arrived to support the protest.

Srivatsa reportedly urged the Police to allow a peaceful demonstration, but was refused.

“Why are you detaining people standing peacefully by the roadside when no prohibitory orders have been issued?” he questioned.

Those taken into preventive custody included BJP city president L. Nagendra and former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, leaders Sandesh Swamy, Dr. Sushrutha Gowda, and M.U. Subbaiah and several women activists.

Over 500 Policemen, including personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police, Commando Force, City Armed Reserve and various Police Stations within Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja limits, were deployed.

The Police teams were stationed on the hill road as early as 6 am. Security was directly supervised by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj.

140 protesters arrested

Groups of Hindu organisation activists arrived in batches from 7.30 am, attempting to join the protest. More than 140 individuals were arrested and transported to the CAR Grounds.

Police intensified security at Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Tavarekere, where protesters, wearing saffron shawls and chanting slogans in praise of Goddess Chamundeshwari, attempted to march towards Chamundi Hill but were intercepted.

Counter march blocked

Meanwhile, Dalita Mahasabha and Karnataka Hindulida Vargagala Vedike announced a counter march in support of Banu Mushtaq’s role in the Dasara inauguration. However, the Police denied permission for both events, citing security concerns and the risk of communal unrest.

Both marches were ultimately blocked, with authorities maintaining strict control in sensitive areas to prevent escalation.