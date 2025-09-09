Twin Tragedy…
September 9, 2025

Youth tries to rescue another falling youth; both fall to death

Mysore/Mysuru: In a tragic incident at B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram last evening, two youths lost their lives after falling from the fourth floor — one while removing a banner and the other while attempting to rescue him.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (35), a resident of Neralakuppe village in Hunsur taluk and Chandru (22), a resident of Gokulam in city.

According to reports, a senior mall staff was changing the banner and Sunil was his assistant. The senior told him not to step further as false ceiling was made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and it would not hold his weight.

Sunil slipped and stepped on the PoP which caved in, but he managed to cling to a metal ramp and screamed for help. His senior was also holding him while a ladder was being brought.

Meanwhile, one Chandru, who was at the mall with his friends, to watch a movie decided to help and rushed forward and jumped onto the PoP without knowing that PoP would  not hold his weight.

Chandru plunged to the floor below. This commotion caused the person, who was holding Sunil, to panic and let go. Sunil also could not hold on to the ramp and he too fell to his death.

Jayalakshmipuram Inspector Kumar and his team rushed to the scene, conducted a mahazar and shifted Chandru to a private hospital.

Despite efforts to save him, Chandru succumbed to his injuries late last night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sunil was not wearing any safety equipment.

Meanwhile, Chandru’s father, Veerabhadra Shetty, filed a complaint at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station. Police have arrested Sridhar, the building manager, on charges of negligence, confirmed NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan.

