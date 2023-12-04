Only education ensures a bright future: District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa

December 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Only education can ensure a bright future for everyone,” opined Minister for Social Welfare and District Incharge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free mentorship programme titled ‘Sanmarga’ for the students of AKKA Academy Government Hostel PU students who want to take up competitive examinations like CLAT, NEET, JEE and CUET at BM Sri auditorium, Manasagangothri, in the city recently.

“The life of those with better education will be good. Education is an asset to everybody which can yield good returns throughout our life and hence everyone must try to get good education to lead a successful life,” he said.

“Make use of the facilities being provided by the Government and become achievers. Because of globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation there is competition everywhere which demands pro-activeness, strong discipline and perseverance to acquire the required knowledge. Added to this, good training and mentorship are also essential to excel in competitive examinations,” added the Minister.

Stating that students used to pride themselves for passing out in second class during his time, Dr. Mahadevappa said that times have changed now and everyone wants to score 95% which has intensified the competition. Because of this, teachers and mentors should be the source of inspiration for students to achieve highest success in competitive examinations, concluded Minister Dr. Mahadevappa.

Founder Director of AKKA Academy Shivakumar, who also spoke at the programme, said “The ‘Sanmarga’ programme being organised by our Academy is being held for PU hostel students on holidays and evenings. For this, 50 selfless resourceful persons have associated with the programme to train the students.”

Basavaraju Devanuru, Advisor, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, S. Tukaram Advisor to Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions, retired KAS officer S. Premkumar, writer Shankanapura and others were present on the occasion.