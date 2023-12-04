Vegans protest against captivity of animals

December 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of ‘Vegans of Mysuru,’ an organisation for the protection of animals in city, staged a protest against captivity of animals by sitting inside a cage near Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) in city on Saturday.

Holding placards with messages such as ‘Personhood for Animals’, ‘Animals are individuals, NOT property. Abolish animal slavery’, ‘End exploitation of animals (Pranigala Shoshane Antyagolisi)’, ‘Animal abuse = Child abuse,’ etc. the activists, who assembled in front of Dufferin Clock Tower near Devaraja Market, appealed public not to exploit animals in any way.

Two activists sat in a cage to highlight the pains of caged animals which drew the attention of the public. Their demands included: Banning of all animal business and abolishing property status of animals; Recognition of all animals as people; Representation rights for animals and Sentientism as a core moral value in education system.

The activists appealed public not to kill animals for food and clothing. Animals, like human beings, also have a right to live and we should at least now stop animals from becoming the victims of greed of human beings. The activists also appealed the public to stay away from products like meat, milk, honey etc. and understand the necessity of living in a way which will supplement the lives of animals.