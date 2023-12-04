Dasara elephant Arjuna gored to death
Hassan: Former Golden Howdah elephant and 2023’s Nishane elephant Arjuna died on Dec. 4 when he was gored to death by a wild elephant in Hassan. Arjuna was taken to Hassan to capture the wild elephant that was creating panic among villagers.

The incident happened at Yeslur soon after sharp-shooters fired the tranquillising dart at the wild elephant. Enraged, the tusker attacked Arjuna from the front and gored him to death.

Arjuna was captured in 1968 during the Khedda Operation from Kakanakote. He carried the Golden Howdah nine times before retiring in 2020 after completing 60 years.

