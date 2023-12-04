Daredevil driving at Mysuru Gravel Fest

December 4, 2023

Dhruva Chandrashekar from Bengaluru is ‘ASCOM Gravel King’; Ithihas from Mysuru wins Mysore Novice Class

Mysore/Mysuru: On Sunday, Dec. 3, amidst the relaxed atmosphere of a city known for its unhurried pace of life, the Mysuru Dasara Gravel Festival at the foot of Chamundi Hill motorists from various corners of India, with their daredevil driving sent up the adrenaline levels of the onlookers soaring.

This event, organised by the Department of Tourism and the Automotive Sports Club of Mysuru (ASCOM), is an integral part of the post-Dasara festivities, aimed at sustaining the jubilant spirit of the festival.

As drivers fervently pressed down on the accelerators, clouds of dust rose high into the air, obscuring visibility and the racing spectacle attracted a sizable audience, reflective of the evolving preferences and interests of the local populace.

Vehicles were systematically categorised based on engine capacity, each engaging in races within their designated classes while the enthusiastic spectators bore witness to skilled drivers showcasing their prowess in manoeuvring through curves and deftly descending ramps.

Phalguna V. Urs, President of ASCOM, presenting the award to Ithihas (in white) from Mysuru, who won the Mysore Novice Class.

Results

Up to 1100 cc Class – 1st place: M.P. Suraj Mandanna from Virajpet; 2nd: Bruhath Kembhathmakki from Mudigere; 3rd: R. Prakash from Mudigere.

From 1101 cc to 1400 cc Class – 1st: Abhin R. Rai from Madikeri; 2nd: G.P. Mohanraj from Bengaluru; 3rd: Jenu K. Johnson from Mysuru.

From 1401 cc to 1650 cc Class – 1st: Chetan Shivaram from Bengaluru; 2nd: Younus Ilyas from Kollam; 3rd: Syed Salman from Mysuru.

4W Drive Open Class – 1st: Darshan Nachappa Kokkengada from Kodagu; 2nd: K.S. Nanda Kishor from Mysuru; 3rd: Jigmet Singey from Leh Ladakh.

4W Drive Ladies Class – 1st: Pragathi Gowda from Bengaluru; 2nd: Nikeetaa Takkale from Pune; 3rd: Tarushi Vikram from Chikkamagalur.

Mysore Novice Class – 1st: Ithihas from Mysuru; 2nd: Nischay from Mysuru; 3rd: Akash Aradhya from Mysuru.

ASCOM Open Class – 1st: Younus Ilyas from Kollam; 2nd: Syed Salman from Mysuru; 3rd: Harikrishan Wadia from Delhi.

Indian Open Class – 1st: Younus Ilyas from Kollam; 2nd: Chetan Shivaram from Bengaluru; 3rd: Syed Salman from Mysuru.

ASCOM Gravel King: Dhruva Chandrashekar from Bengaluru.