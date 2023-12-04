Deceased Dr. Satish was involved in abortion racket: Minister

December 4, 2023

Mangaluru: In response to inquiries about the suicide of Dr. Satish (who killed himself inside a car in Kushalnagar) from Mandya implicated in foetus abortion cases, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated in Mangaluru on Saturday, “I have visited all places and gathered information regarding foetus abortions. I have urged the CM to hand over the case to CID. The CM later ordered a CID inquiry, and two officers were suspended due to clear dereliction of duty,” he said.

“I also received information about the deceased Dr. Satish being involved in the scam. However, he has taken his own life. I do not know why he took this extreme step. We should investigate whether there is any link between Satish’s suicide and the case.” Rao acknowledged that several officers in Health Department might be involved in the scam.