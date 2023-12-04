27 lakh voters in Mysuru district, Chamundeshwari tops with 3,38,949

December 4, 2023

Periyapatna reports the lowest at 1,98,014; DC asks all eligible young voters to enrol in electoral rolls

Mysore/Mysuru: In adherence to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) timetable, the District Administration has released the preliminary voter list for Mysuru district in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections in 2024. The public is encouraged to submit any objections they may have regarding the list before Dec. 9.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also serving as the District Electoral Officer, reported a dedicated voter registration drive held on Dec. 3 across the district. Emphasising that all individuals who turn 18 years old by Jan. 1, 2024, are eligible for inclusion in the electoral rolls, he highlighted that 27,000 eligible young voters have yet to register. Claims or objections can be submitted until Dec. 26.

The DC clarified that the final electoral rolls would be published after Jan. 5, 2024, allowing provisions for the inclusion of names and changes of address until that date. Urging voters to review the draft electoral rolls, he underlined the importance of ensuring the accuracy of their names and sought public cooperation for error-free rolls.

He further informed voters of the option to enrol via Form-6 through the Votersz Service Portal, Voter Helpline App (Mobile App), or the BLO App of Booth Level Officers.

Regarding the district’s voters, the DC disclosed a total of 2,703,083 voters, with the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment having the highest count at 338,949 and Periyapatna the lowest at 1,98,014.

South Teachers Constituency

Concerning the Legislative Council seat from the South Teachers Constituency, the DC specified that the current term would expire on June 21, 2024. Eligible voters can enroll with the eligibility cut-off date set at Nov. 1, 2023. The final electoral rolls for this Council seat will be published on Dec. 30, 2023.

Out of 5,297 applications received, 53 were rejected, resulting in a final count of 5,244 voters. Chamundeshwari Constituency leads with 1,162 voters, followed by K.R. Constituency with 1,130 voters, while Sargur taluk has the lowest count at just 65, followed by Saligrama with 90.

The DC also announced the establishment of Control Rooms in all taluks of the district for electoral roll-related matters. The District Helpline Number is 1077 (Office of the Deputy Commissioner).

Call these numbers

Periyapatna (08223- 274175), K.R. Nagar (08223-262371/ 262234), Hunsur (0822- 251550), H.D. Kote (08228-255600), Nanjangud (08221-223108), Chamundeshwari (Mysuru taluk-0821- 2414811/2414812), Krishnaraja (K.R.), Narasimharaja (N.R.) and Chamaraja (Mysuru City Corporation- 0821- 2418800/ 2418816/2418811/2440890), Varuna (Nanjangud taluk- 08221-223108) and T. Narasipur (08227- 260210).