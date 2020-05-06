Only goods vehicles permitted via Bavali route: SP Ryshyanth

May 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth has stated that only goods vehicles are permitted to proceed to Kerala and enter Karnataka via Bavali route in H.D. Kote taluk.

Vehicles ferrying people (including two-wheelers) that are proceeding to Kerala should proceed via T. Narasipur, Santhemaralli, Chamarajanagar, Terakanambi and Gundlupet route. In the same way, passenger vehicles (including two-wheelers) coming from Kerala to Mysuru should proceed via Gundlupet, Terakanambi, Chamarajanagar and T. Narasipur route to enter Mysuru, the SP has stated in the press release.