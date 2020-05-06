13 TN native migrant labourers walk from Hassan to Mysuru
News

13 TN native migrant labourers walk from Hassan to Mysuru

May 6, 2020

Request Mysuru DC to help them reach back their homes

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 13 migrant labourers, who were working at a coffee estate in Belur, have walked all their way from Hassan to Mysuru and have now approached the DC to help them go back to their homes in Tamil Nadu. The group also has a one-and-a-half year old baby with them.

Native of Kollimalai, Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, these labourers, namely Anand, Arul, Chinnasamy, Allimuthu, Rajrndiran, Chinnapillai, Sudha, Chinnponnu, Shanti, Palaniyamma and others, regularly come to Belur during the coffee season and this time too, they had come to Belur four months back and were stranded as nation-wide lockdown was imposed since Mar.25. They have managed to reach Hassan by local transport and early morning at 5 yesterday, they have left Hassan by walk to reach Mysuru today at around 10 am. They were also thermal screened at Hassan border. Now, they have approached the DC’s office in Mysuru to help them go back to their houses in TN.

Learning about the presence of these migrant workers, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, who is involved in service initiatives throughout the lockdown period, visited DC’s office and arranged lunch for them. He also handed over them Rs.10,000 in cash and informed Labour Department officials to take care of these people.

Assistant Labour Commissioner A.C. Thammanna and Labour Officer Manjuladevi, met them and have decided to shift them to Hoysala Kannada Sangha premises for shelter. As it is a matter of inter-State travel, nothing has been decided as yet on sending them back to their homes, sources said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching