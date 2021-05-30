‘Open Library’ at People’s Park soon

May 30, 2021

A treat for book buffs

Mysore/Mysuru: What is the ultimate satisfaction you expect if you are a book buff? A nice novel of your favourite author, calm atmosphere amid greenery and a cuppa for brief relaxation.

Then you have to wait for sometime as the Department of Public Libraries is coming up with the concept of ‘Open Library’ in the premises of People’s Park in city soon.

This library, in heritage style, has been constructed inside the Park at a cost of Rs. 4.99 crore and was opened for public last year. This has all modern facilities like digital library, separate section for those who wish to prepare for the competitive examinations, reference section, children’s section, 36,000 titles of various languages including Kannada, Hindi and English. A beautiful landscaping has been done in the front, there is ample parking space and stone benches.

“With all these eco-friendly facilities, we are coming out with the concept of Open Library. Readers can pick up the book of their choice, open it in the serene atmosphere, sip the beverage in between and enjoy reading,” said B. Manjunath, Deputy Director, Department of Public Libraries.

In fact, the footfall into the library has improved and this has made the Department to add further facilities.

“Our library is opened not only for regular readers but also for researchers and Post Graduate students. This has UPS plus drinking water and other basic infrastructure. We subscribe 31 daily newspapers of Kannada, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Besides, we subscribe 51 periodicals,” he added.

Manjunath said other plans include Wi-Fi facility for its members for online reading, total computerisation to make it complete Digitech Library and charging points for laptops and mobile phones of members.

There is a small auditorium on the first floor of library which will be given for holding small book release or cultural events. Apart from this, even book talk, book exhibition and interaction programmes may be held. On top of it, a Green Cafeteria is planned in the premises, Manjunath added.