Operation of multiple trains from Mysuru Station needs better planning

January 22, 2023

Sir,

Recently I travelled in Chennai Express train which departs Mysuru Railway Station at 9 pm from Platform No. 4. The Chamundi Express train arrives on Platform 5 at the same time.

The stairs connecting platforms 4 and 5 are very narrow and leads to crowding at times. Though there were other platforms without any trains to depart at the same time, both the trains (Chennai Express and Chamundi Express) were stationed in the common platform.

The Platform 6 had an idle train parked, which would have helped to mitigate this problem and also help elderly and people with kids to easily board the train, along with reducing the crowd. Or else, this might lead to Mumbai like incident due to stampede.

Now, with total six platforms in Mysuru Railway Station, a gap of at least 30 minutes should be given between the trains which have a common platform to board / de-board as the number of trains are also less compared to Bengaluru. As far as possible, the long distance departing train should take Platforms 1 and 6.

The width of stairs connecting skywalk on Platforms 4/5 should be increased by 2 to 3 foot more.

– Vasanth, Mysuru, 2.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]