Organisations, elected representatives lend helping hand

May 29, 2021

Rotary West Mysore, in a bid to help tongawallas, who are without work and finding it difficult to feed their horses, are distributing fodder worth Rs. 1 lakh to the animals once in three days. Also have donated 50 oximeters worth Rs. 62,000 to the MCC and chairs worth Rs. 40,000 to the Oncology Department of K.R. Hospital.

The Organisation has also distributed 650 face masks to roadside vendors, sanitisers and face masks to Police personnel of Krishnaraja (KR) and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Stations and groceries to about 25 workers of Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill.

Rotary West Mysore President Dr. M.D. Raghavendra said that food worth Rs. 3 lakh will be distributed daily to the homeless and the poor till the lockdown ends.

Child Fund India has donated an oxygen concentrator, oximeter and other medical equipment to Seva Snehi COVID War Room, which was received by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Corporator Ashwini Sharath, MCC Additional Commissioner M.N. Shashikumar, Zonal Commissioner Nanjundaiah, Development Officer Rajivnath, Environmental Engineer Sridevi, Health Inspector Darshan, Seva Snehi COVID War Room Convenor Sharath Satish, Deveral Peter and Rakesh were present.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, who visited Jayapura Primary Health Centre, distributed kits containing medicines to ASHA workers. MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda and others were present.

MUDA Member and BJP leader K. Madesh distributed grocery kits to senior citizens, poor families and the homeless at V.V. Mohalla, Jayalakshmipuram and Gokulam coming under Chamaraja Constituency on Monday.

TVS Motors has provided grocery kits to ASHA and Anganwadi workers coming under Jayapura Community Health Centre. The groceries were distributed by Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Narahari and Dr. Venkatesh.

As part of CII Mysuru COVID initiative, Managing Director of Lunar Exports (Walkmate) Bastian Joseph handing over 4,000 Medical Kits worth Rs. 10 lakh to MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Thursday to be distributed among COVID patients in home quarantine. The company will also be donating PPE kit worth Rs. 5 lakh shortly.

Bhagya Sagar Educational Trust and Ashwini Gold Company together distributed vaporisers, face masks and sanitiser bottles to the doctors and nurses of Ittigegud Government Hospital. Trust President Manju Gowda, Jnanadev, Akram, Sagar Gowda and others were present.