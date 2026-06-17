Over 30 trees felled along railway line; FIR ordered 
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Over 30 trees felled along railway line; FIR ordered 

June 17, 2026

Environmental activists oppose cutting of trees along Mysuru-Ch’nagar railway track near Kukkarahalli Lake 

Mysuru: More than 30 trees have reportedly been felled along the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway track near Kukkarahalli Lake, with the Railway Department citing safety concerns arising from trees obstructing the track and high-tension power lines. 

The move has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, who argue that only branches touching the power cables should have been trimmed instead of cutting down entire trees.  

Activists alleged that several more trees along the route have already been marked for removal and urged the Forest Dept. to intervene immediately. “Hundreds of trees are being identified for felling in the name of development. If this continues, Mysuru’s climate & ecological balance will be severely affected,” they said. 

Permission only to prune 

South Beat Forest Officer Santosh, who inspected the site, told Star of Mysore that the Railways are permitted to prune branches but not to cut trees without approval. “We have asked the Railway authorities to submit records and explanations by June 17. If trees have been felled without permission from the Forest Department, legal action will be initiated,” he said. 

Defending the action, a Railway official said, only trees posing a threat to railway operations had been removed. “With the onset of heavy rains, there is a risk of trees falling onto the tracks and disrupting train services. The identified trees were removed purely as a safety measure,” the official said. 

FIR ordered, inspection on 

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF – Territorial) K. Paramesh confirmed that the matter had come to his notice and that an inquiry had been ordered.  

“Forest Department staff have been deputed to inspect the site. If it is found that trees were cut without the necessary permission, I have instructed officials to register an FIR against the concerned Railway authorities,” he said. 

Based on the DCF’s order, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) visited the spot this morning and counted the trees that have been felled by the Railways. The officer also counted the trees that were pruned as per the rule. He is expected to submit a report to the Deputy Conservator of Forests. 

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