Over 5,000 COVID-19 tests conducted daily

December 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With a given target of 4,500 samples to be tested on daily basis, COVID-19 Testing Centres across the city are testing over 5,000 samples in a day.

There are over 20 testing centres in city, 42 in rural places, 4-5 mobile testing teams in city and 4-5 in every taluk. While the Lab at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) is testing 3,000 to 4,000 samples per day, the CFTRI Testing Lab at Panchakarma Hospital on KRS Road is testing 1,000 samples a day, according to sources at District Health Office (DHO).

According to statistics, on Dec. 14, 5,553 samples were tested in the district out of which 56 samples turned positive. On Dec. 15, 6,660 samples tested and 35 positive cases detected and on Dec. 16, out of 6,049 samples 47 tested positive.

DHO sources added that most of the positive cases were from rural places in the taluk and attributed it for not following COVID safety measures such as wearing face masks, sanitising hands or washing with soap frequently and maintaining social distancing.

DHO sources also said that since a few days the turn out of public to Testing Centres had increased as the family members of symptomatic patients are forcing them to get tested.

Results of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was being given in an hour and the results of Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test was being given in 24 hours, sources added.

Officials said that the number of Testing Centres have been increased from July 8 and added that there will be no COVID-19 testing at the centre in Makkala Koota at Krishnamurthypuram on every Thursdays as the place is being used for immunisation programme for children. Testing will be conducted regularly at Town Hall, Dufferin Clock Tower and Government Hospitals.