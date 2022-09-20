Over 8,000 people visit four-day MyRealty-2022 Property Expo

September 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day MyRealty-2022 mega property expo, held from Sept. 16 to 19, at the Cosmopolitan Club concluded successfully on Monday.

The Property Expo got a good response with about 8,000 people visiting MyRealty during the four days.

The Property Expo, organised by Builders Association of India, Mysore Centre and CREDAI in collaboration with Mysore Builders Charitable Trust was a great platform for Builders and Developers. The reputed builders and developers of Mysuru informed people about the various projects they have developed such as layouts, flats, apartments, group houses and villas. Likewise, various banks also participated to guide people about housing loans and other services provided by bank sectors.

This year’s MyRealty Expo received good feedback from builders, developers and customers.

At the Expo, Brigade Enterprise, Nam Mane were at the platinum stall, Rai Estate, Eagleburg, Skill Tech were at the gold stall, while G9 Project, Bhima Properties, GSS Projects, Ahad Builders were at the silver stall. Besides this, there were general stalls also.

The customers who visited the stalls gave good feedback. Site booking was also done through MyRealty Expo.

Consumers got information about different roofs under one roof. They were given the opportunity to choose a project according to their interest and wish and to know about home loans.

Only reputed developers, RERA cleared developers were involved in the show and it was a great platform for developers to market their projects, said D. Srihari, Chairman, MyRealty.