Padayatra by Congress leaders

April 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City Congress leaders took out a padayatra campaign for the party candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency M. Lakshmana, from Sri Male Mahadeshwara Temple, Hullinabeedhi in Ward. 49 of K.R. Assembly Constituency on Wednesday.

Former MLA M.K. Soma-shekar, former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev, Block Congress President G. Somashekar and Sridhar, who went door-to-door, educated the people on the achievements and Guarantee Schemes of Congress Government in the State, seeking their votes for the party in the elections.

Former Corporators J. Gopi, K.V. Mallesh and Begum Pallavi, former City Congress President T.S. Ravishankar, General Secretary Bhaskar L. Gowda, Shobha Mohan, R.H. Kumar, leaders Harish, Vijaykumar, Shivakumar, Dr. Sujatha Rao, Cable Shekar, Ward President Mohammed Farooq, Kaleem Sharif, Abhishek, Shivanna, Tailor Mahadevu, Raghavendra, Lokesh, Mohan, Manju, Shivaramu, Anand, Chikkalingu, Deepu and others took part.