Pahalgam terror attack: Candlelight protests in city

April 24, 2025

Mysuru: In a collective outpouring of grief and outrage, members of various organisations and political parties in Mysuru staged candlelight protests across the city yesterday, condemning the ghastly terrorist attack on Hindu tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The massacre, which claimed more than 28 lives — including three Kannadigas — has sent shockwaves across the nation.

BJP leads protest

The Mysuru City BJP Unit, led by its President and former MLA L. Nagendra, held a candlelight vigil in front of the Mahatma Gandhi bust opposite the city Law Courts Complex.

Addressing the gathering, Nagendra stated that the attack was a “pre-planned act of terror” in which over 28 tourists, including three from Karnataka, were gunned down. He prayed for strength and solace for the bereaved families.

Nagendra lashed out at the Congress leadership for what he termed as “politicising the attack,” strongly condemning remarks made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, who had blamed an intelligence failure at the Centre.

Several party leaders and members participated in the protest, including BJP leader V. Kaveesh Gowda, City Secretary Giridhar, Vice-President Jogi Manju, Cable Mahesh, Visveshwaraiah, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, Parthasarathy, Vanish Kumar, Santosh, K. Vasanthkumar, Devaraju Gowda, District Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, SC Morcha District President Shylendra, Mahila Morcha President Renukaradhya, Chamaraja Constituency President Dinesh Gowda, Narasimharaja President Manju, and State Chief Spokesperson M.J. Mahesh.

Safety & compensation

The Mysuru Kannada Vedike also staged a candlelight protest last evening. District President Balakrishna condemned the killings and urged the Karnataka government to expedite the safe return of more than 40 Kannadigas still stranded in Kashmir. He demanded a compensation package for the families of the deceased Kannadigas.

The protest saw participation from Vedike office-bearers, including Nalabeedhi Ravi, Gurubasappa, Palace Babu, Harish, Malini, Kaveramma, Madappa, Siddappa, Govindaraju, Swamy, Nagaraju, and Shivagowda.

Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike

Members of the Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike gathered near the Basaveshwara statue at Gun House Circle for a candlelight protest. Holding placards and raising slogans condemning the attack, the members paid solemn tribute to the deceased.

State President B.B. Rajashekar led the protest, joined by Paramesh, Mahadevaswamy, Manjula, Santosh, Anuraj, Bhagya, Ajay, Ravish, Neha, Krishnappa, Sindhuhalli Shivakumar, Susheela and Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha District President Hinkal Basavaraju.

SDPI seeks capital punishment

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) also held a candlelight march at St. Philomena’s Church Circle to mourn the deaths and condemn terrorism.

SDPI District President Rafat Khan demanded capital punishment for those responsible for the massacre. He criticised Central Government’s failure to ensure national security and voiced concern over growing religious and caste divisions. He was joined by SDPI Vice-Presidents Safi, S. Swamy, and Firdous, Secretary Soumya, Treasurer Mansoor and others.

SUCI(C) condemns

The district unit of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist – SUCI(C)) also condemned the terror attack. District Secretary B. Ravi called for strict punishment for the perpetrators and urged the Centre to ensure appropriate compensation and rehabilitation for the victims’ families. He also appealed to citizens across the country to rise above divisions and unite against terrorism.

Chief Minister announces compensation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the three deceased Kannadigas.

Condemning the attack, he called it “meticulously planned and executed,” and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.