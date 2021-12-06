Panache’s Designer Expo on Dec. 7, 8
December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Elevate your style this season with the latest designer collections only at Panache for each style preference. Rita from Bengaluru artistically combines Indian textiles with traditional techniques of weaving to create classic and minimalistic garments; she’s known for her rich quality fabrics and excellent craftsmanship.

Mohit from Vivaan Creations, Delhi, brings in a range of kurtas, jackets dresses and tunics in hand-woven mulmul cotton, linen, and pure silk.

Creative Hub from Delhi brings organic and eco-friendly fabrics that are sustainable and stylish. If clothing that is super comfortable, stylish and contemporary is your forte, Alpa Bothra is the brand to look out for!

Archana brings the latest in designer silk sarees with jewellery to match the traditional look.

Simply Woman, Ethereal, Rainbow Fashion, Kurti Nest, Tara by IHS, Lucknowi Kurtis and Plazzo, Elegantz, Shaista Durrrani, Vistarr, Kashvi Creations, KA Fashions House, Artful Creations — all this and more will be available at the Designer Expo organised by Panache at The Quorum Hotel on Vinoba Road in city on Dec. 7 and 8 between 11 am and 8.30 pm, says Organisers Nishat Mohsin and Misba Umrean.

