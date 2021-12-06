Loans for Nomadic and Semi-nomadic students

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Development Corporation has invited applications to avail various loan facilities for the year 2021-22 under Arivu Educational Loan Scheme. Students from Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribes may apply online for loan under second instalment.

Applicants should have their Aadhaar linked to bank account and may submit their application forms by logging on to website https://suvidha.karnataka.gov.in

Under the Self Employment Loan Scheme, financial aid upto a maximum of Rs. 2 lakh will be provided for self-employment in Trade, Industry, Transport and Service sectors with a subsidy of 15 percent.

Under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme, Irrigation facilities will be provided to the agricultural lands owned by small and micro/marginal farmers for drilling a borewell, followed by installation of pumpsets and accessories with electricity connection.

In the Unit Cost of Rs. 2.50 lakh, Rs. 2 lakh will be given as subsidy and the rest Rs. 50,000 as loan with 4 percent interest in Bengaluru North, Bangaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagar Districts.

Under the Open Well Irrigation Scheme, Unit Cost will be provided for individual borewell.

Loans from banks upto a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh will be provided depending on the business, agriculture and agro-based activities, service industries, technological Industry services and transport services undertaken by the beneficiaries with the cooperation of banks. Grant is provided by the Corporation in the form of subsidy.

The Corporation will also provide loans for financial activities undertaken by Self Help Groups.

For each member of beneficiary Self-help groups, Rs. 15,000 per annum will be provided at 4 percent interest rate with a subsidy amount of Rs. 5,000.

The beneficiaries and their families who have availed any benefits from the Corporation cannot avail the benefits again under any other Schemes. Such applications will be rejected. The last date to submit filled-in applications with required/necessary/related documents is on Jan. 10, 2022. Applications received thereafter will not be considered.

The annual family income of applicants from rural areas should not exceed Rs. 98,000 and Rs. 1,20,000 for urban applicants. Also, applicants must be in the age group of 18 to 55 years.

Interested beneficiaries may contact the Corporation’s Office at Mysuru for further details. The application forms can be downloaded from the website https://kaad.karnataka.gov.in and the filled-in application forms must be submitted along with all required documents.

For more information, contact Ph: 080-22374832 or 0821-2341194, according to a press release from the District Manager.