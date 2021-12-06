Calling Vishwakarma community members to avail loans

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Vishwakarma Development Corporation has invited applications from Vishwakarma community members and also Vishwakarma sub-sect members for availing loans under various schemes for the year 2021-22.

Loans are available under Schemes such as Arivu Education Loan Scheme, Financial Assistance Scheme, Self Employment Loan Scheme, Self employment direct loan Scheme, Ganga Kalyana Individual Irrigation Scheme and Micro Credit Scheme for women.

The annual income of applicants must not exceed Rs. 40,000 in case of rural applicants and Rs. 55,000 in case of applicants from urban areas. Also, the applicants must be in the age group of 18 to 55 years.

The beneficiaries and their families on availing any benefits from the Corporation cannot avail the benefits again under any other Schemes. Interested applicants can obtain the free application forms at the District Office of the Corporation or can download the application forms from the website https://suvidha.karnataka.gov.in. Filled-in applications should be submitted along with one passport size photo, copies of Caste and Income certificates, Aadhaar card attached to the prevailing bank account and related documents to the District Manager’s Office in Mysuru before Jan. 10, 2022. For more information, contact Ph: 080-22374848 or 0821-2341194.