Pandavapura Baby Betta land declared as ‘B-Kharab’

Pandavapura Tahsildar says not possible to issue Khata for ‘B-Kharab’ land

Mysuru Royal Family must appeal in DC’s Court, says Mandya DC

Mysuru/ Mandya: The efforts of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family to get Khata for Baby Betta Amruth Mahal Kaval under Chinakurali hobli of Pandavapura taluk, has received a setback as Pandavapura Tahsildar D. Hanumantharayappa has clarified that the land is ‘B-Kharab’ and it is not possible to issue Khata of the land to anybody.

‘B-Kharab’ is a classification of land and as per the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules (1966) ‘B-Kharab’ land means the land that is reserved for utilisation by public. As per revenue records, Baby Betta land is mentioned as ‘Amruth Kaval,’ which means it is a traditional grazing land.

It may be recalled here that member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had written letters to the Government about Baby Betta land in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district asking the authorities to issue Khata in her name as it is a private property belonging to Wadiyar family.

In a fresh development, the Tahsildar has said that as per the document, 1,487.27 acres of land on Survey Number 1, is ‘B-Kharab’ and the transfer of ‘B-Kharab’ documents does not come under his purview. The Wadiyars can file an appeal before the Deputy Commissioner’s Court.

Pramoda Devi has been fighting to transfer the Khata of that land to her name. This land is now in the news as many stone mining units are mushrooming there and high-intensity explosives are being used and that is posing a serious existential threat to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the development, Pramoda Devi said that she was not aware that Baby Betta has been declared as ‘B-Kharab’ land.

Mandya DC N. Manjushree said, “Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has written letters three times. I have asked her to appeal to the DC’s Court, but she has not filed any application so far.”