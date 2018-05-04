Parameshwara hatching plot to defeat CM in Chamundeshwari, says BJP leader R. Ashoka
Chamundeshwari, Elections 2018, News

Parameshwara hatching plot to defeat CM in Chamundeshwari, says BJP leader R. Ashoka

Mysuru: Accusing Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of hatching a plot to ensure the defeat of KPCC President Dr.G. Parameshwara from Koratagere Constituency in the 2013 Assembly polls, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM R. Ashoka has claimed that Dr. Parameshwara is now chalking out plans to ensure the defeat of the CM in Chamundeshwari Constituency as a revenge.

Speaking to press persons after campaigning for Chamaraja BJP candidate L. Nagendra here on Wednesday, Ashoka maintained that Siddharamaiah would lose in both Chamundeshwari and Badami, from where he (CM) is contesting.

Alleging that Siddharamaiah’s arrogance and audacity had crossed the limits after becoming the Chief Minister, he targeted the CM for attempting to divide the society on caste lines.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress Government, Ashoka alleged that Siddharamaiah has edged out and had meted out injustice to senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge, Dr.G. Parameshwara, M. Veerappa Moily, Janardhana Poojary, A.H. Vishwanath and K.H. Muniyappa.

Alleging that the CM set up ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) to save himself from prosecution in many cases, he said that Siddharamaiah would be the last Congress CM of the State. Accusing the CM of berating top leaders such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, B.S. Yeddyurappa, H.D. Deve Gowda, etc. by speaking against them in singular, Ashoka asked the CM to learn parliamentary language first before making charges against opposition leaders.

Claiming that the CM was staring at defeat in both Chamundeshwari and Badami, the BJP leader appealed the electorate to vote BJP to power for all round development of the city.

May 4, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Chamundeshwari BJP candidate denies rumours of tacit understanding with JD(S)
Actors, writers participate in road show at Chamundeshwari Constituency
District Minister inaugurates Congress campaign office in Chamundeshwari Constituency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching