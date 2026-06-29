‘Parisara Prajna-2026’ awardee 

June 29, 2026

Protecting natural forest counts more in conservation: Krupakar

Mysuru: Noted Wildlife photographer Krupakar has opined that preservation of natural forests is inevitable and is more important than planting saplings.

Krupakar was speaking at a programme organised to observe World Environment Day, organised jointly by Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) and Bodhivruksha Society for Development at B.M. Sri auditorium, KIKS, University of Mysore (UoM), Manasagangothri in city recently.

At the function, ‘Parisara Prajna-2026’ award was presented to Maistry Madaiah, a retired gardener of UoM. A cash award of Rs. 10,000 and a certificate was presented to Madaiah.

Citing an instance, Krupakar said that in China, massive grasslands were considered as useless and they were used for other purposes. “This resulted in extension of desert area. Chinese authorities sent a scientist, who opposed the use of farmlands for other purposes, was sent to jail. When the situation went out of control, authorities begged pardon and sought advice from the jailed scientist,” added Krupakar.

Prior to this, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor of UoM, who inaugurated the programme, said that global warming and weather fluctuations are leading to shortage of rains during rainy season.

“Only we are responsible for this state of affairs. In the olden days, people used to build houses where clean air and pure water were available. Now everybody are moving to urban areas and build a house there. We can’t live without environment and each one of us must work towards a clean environment,” concluded Prof. Lokanath.

Prof. Chandramouli of Department of Studies in Social Work, said that in future we may have to move around in major cities using oxygen cylinders if we don’t take measures now to protect our environment and learn to coexist with our environment.

Social activist Ahinda Javarappa, Bodhivruksha Society for Development President M.S. Chandra and KIKS Director Prof. Nanjaiah Honganur, who presided over the event, also addressed the gathering.