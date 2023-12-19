Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police team extends stay in city, cross-verify details

December 19, 2023

Delhi Cops, Intelligence Bureau grill Manoranjan’s family for over 8 hours

Second round interrogation

This morning, the Delhi Police team revisited Manoranjan’s house for a second round of interrogation. After an extensive eight-hour session yesterday, during which they recorded statements from his parents and sister, the same team, now joined by two additional officers, has resumed their investigations at his home.

Mysore/Mysuru: A team of three officers, including a female officer from Delhi Police and another from the Intelligence Bureau, spent over eight hours at Manoranjan’s residence in Vijayanagar Second Stage in the city yesterday.

Informed sources revealed to Star of Mysore this morning that the investigative team is currently stationed in Mysuru, diligently cross-verifying the items seized from Manoranjan’s residence yesterday. According to reports, a delegation of six members arrived from Delhi to Mysuru, with three of them visiting Manoranjan’s house and the remaining three focusing on investigating related aspects.

The team initiated their activities yesterday by visiting the jurisdictional Vijayanagar Police Station, where they held a brief meeting with the local Police before proceeding to Manoranjan’s residence.

While the duration of the Delhi team’s stay in Mysuru remains unclear, sources suggest that their departure is contingent upon concluding the investigations and validating the information gathered from the family. The team is likely to visit Bengaluru as it has learnt from the family that Manoranjan used to often travel to Bengaluru.

Yesterday, the investigating team arrived at approximately 11 am at Manoranjan’s house and conducted a thorough questioning session with his mother Shyjala, father Devarajegowda and sister until 6.30 pm. With the exception of family members, entry to the premises was restricted and Vijayanagar Police had cordoned off the locality.

Sources indicated that, as the family members were not proficient in either English or Hindi, a translator assisted the team in documenting statements. During the interrogation, the team was focused on Manoranjan’s routine, movements, friends and recent visits to Bengaluru and other cities. They also asked about Sagar Sharma’s visit to their house and also about the pocket money he spent.

Questions posed by investigators and responses from the family members were recorded by other personnel present in the room. The family resided on the first floor, having rented out the ground floor portion, while Manoranjan occupied a separate room on the second floor.

: Investigating team coming out of Manoranjan’s house after enquiry.

Inquiries delved into details

According to sources, inquiries delved into various aspects, such as why Manoranjan became involved in the case, details about his daily routine, the decision to terminate his engineering course prematurely, his social circle, activities at home, associates, frequency of visits to Delhi, duration of time spent outside the house, sources of income, funding for trips, preferred reading materials, banking details, frequency of visits by Sagar Sharma and the introduction of Sharma by Manoranjan.

Later, the team opened Manoranjan’s room that was sealed by the Police earlier on the second floor and looked into his collection of books and other items. They also interrogated his father Devarajegowda for more than an hour separately and along with the family members.

Preliminary findings reveal Manoranjan’s extensive reading habits, spanning works from Che Guevara’s ‘Guerrilla Warfare’ to Chanakya’s ‘Arthashastra’ and books by Jiddu Krishnamurthy. His eclectic collection also included works on Plato, Aristotle and activist Vandana Shiva.

In addition to searching Manoranjan’s room, the team also inspected the attic of the house. The family’s relatives, who had arrived to show support during their time of crisis, were kept outside and were not involved in the questioning.