Partially burnt girl’s body identified

February 21, 2022

Half- burnt body was found on Jan. 27

Malavalli: The partially burnt body of an unidentified girl, which was found among Nilgiri plantation on the outskirts of Doddegowdanakoppal village in Kirugaval Police limits in the taluk on Jan. 27, has been identified.

The body has been identified as that of Yukthi (18), daughter of Hemavathi of Sodumuddanakeri in the town. After the body was found, SP N. Yatish and other Police officers had visited the spot. Following post-mortem, the Police had performed the last rites.

A case in this regard was registered at Kirugaval Police Station and Sub-Inspector Sheshadri was investigating the case.

As the body was not identified, the Sub-Inspector was collecting information about missing persons from various Police Stations since 20 days.

In the meantime, deceased girl’s mother Hemavathi, on Jan. 25, had lodged a complaint about Yukthi going missing and had also expressed her doubts on one Shashikumar behind it.

As the missing complaint was lodged, Kirugaval Police summoned Hemavathi to the Police Station and showed her a few things including earrings which were on the body, following which Hemavathi identified the body as that of her daughter Yukthi.

Family expresses doubts on Police investigation

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased Yukthi, who have expressed doubts on Police investigation, have urged MLA Dr. K. Annadani to provide justice to them.

Yukthi’s mother, in her written appeal to the MLA, has stated that though she had lodged a missing complaint on Jan. 25, the Police, who found the partially burnt body on Jan. 27, neither inform her nor asked her to identify the body but conducted the last rites themselves (Police).

The MLA, who contacted Dy.SP H. Lakshminarayana Prasad over the phone, has instructed the Dy.SP to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the accused at the earliest.