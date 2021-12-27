Teenager loses battle with life but gives life to many

December 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: He was hit by a speeding car driven by a Policeman on the day of his birthday and the teenager lost his battle with life. Now his vital organs have provided a new lease of life to many people. After the accident, the Policeman ran away and obtained bail.

The youth, who was seriously injured in the accident that occurred at Malavalli on Dec. 24, is 19-year-old Sharath, son of Shivakumar and Geetha of Ragibommanahalli village. He was returning from college with two of his friends when the car driven by a Head Constable attached to Upparpet Police Station in Bengaluru hit them.

While Sharath was critically injured, his two friends too sustained serious injuries. Moments earlier, his friends at Shanthi College of Malavalli had cut a cake to celebrate his birthday. Sharath was rushed to Spandana Hospital in Mysuru and from there he was moved to Apollo BGS Hospitals in a critical condition on the same day at 1.10 am.

He was put under life support and intensive care for two days while he was in a critical state. On Dec. 26, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure. As per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994, Sharath’s family members were convinced of organ transplant and they readily agreed.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is a Licenced Centre for Multiorgan Transplant (OTC). Sharath was healthy before the incident and further tests by a panel of doctors confirmed his eligibility for organ donation.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process in accordance with the organ recipients waiting list. Sharath’s organs — heart, two kidneys, pancreas, liver and corneas — were harvested.

Simultaneously, kidney, pancreas and liver were transplanted at Apollo BGS Hospitals to eligible recipients. One kidney was donated to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and one to Institute of Nephro Urology at Victoria Hospital Bengaluru and liver to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru. His heart has been donated to Columbia Asia Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, pancreas to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and corneas have been donated to Mysuru Eye Bank, stated a press release from N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals Mysuru.