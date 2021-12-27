Thathaiah Award conferred on Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy

December 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Indologist, former Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru and former Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, was conferred the prestigious ‘Vrudhapitamaha, Daya Sagara M. Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) Award’ at a programme organised by Thathaiah Jayantotsava Samiti at Thathaiah Anathalaya premises on N.S. Road here on Sunday. The award carries a purse of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarty Sulibele said, he was surprised to learn about the towering personality and achievements of Thathaiah, when he happened to read a book about him recently.

Pointing out that though Thathaiah came from a poor family, he did a lot of service for the society, Sulibele said that Thathaiah was instrumental in the establishment of many institutions in the city. Stating that an exhaustive study is needed for understanding the services of Thathaiah, he said that the Jayantotsava Samiti has done good by honouring Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy with the award.

Speaking about the introduction of Anti-Conversion Bill in the State Legislature, Sulibele said that the Bill was inevitable for preventing religious conversions which is witnessing a steady rise in recent days. Observing that unhindered religious conversion would render Hindus a minority in decades to come, he noted that the hues and cries over the Bill were unfounded as there is nothing to worry for any individual or groups if they do not indulge in religious conversions.

Bemoaning that the media failed to report much when some people and groups reportedly expressed glee over the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and several others in a helicopter crash recently, he also wondered why the media remained silent on where the money came from for farmers who were agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws at Delhi’s borders, to lead a life of comfort.

Thathaiah Anathalaya President C.V. Gopinath, who is a former Additional Secretary of Government of India, in his address, said that M. Venkatakrishnaiah, who was affectionately called as Thathaiah, had done yeoman services to the fields of education and journalism.

Pointing out that the contributions and services of Thathaiah is a model for the younger generation, Gopinath said it is befitting that Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, who has contributed a lot for Indology, Numismatics and Ancient History has been conferred Thathaiah Award.

Speaking after being conferred the award, Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy said, he was delighted to receive the award given in the name of Thathaiah.

Recalling that Thathaiah was born to a poor family at Magge village in H.D. Kote taluk of the district, he said that Thathaiah’s contributions and services to the society is hardly matched by others. Observing that a lot of time was needed to study the achievements and feats of Thathaiah, he listed out some of the books written and published by Thathaiah.

Gopinath also announced that Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy has given a cheque for Rs. 50,000 and donated several other articles for development of the Anathalaya.

Dr. A.V. Narashimhamurthy and his wife Kamalamba Narasimhamurthy were felicitated on the occasion. Anathalaya former President R. Guru, Secretary Nagaraj, Trustee Ramachandra and others were present.