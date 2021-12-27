In 90-year history, KRS Dam remains full for 60 days
December 27, 2021

Srirangapatna: In what could be termed as a record in the history of 90 years, the maximum water storage has been maintained for 60 days in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir.

KRS Dam, situated near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, is the lifeline of the people of Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and other districts, who depend on Cauvery water from KRS for drinking purpose. It is also the lifeline for farmers to grow crops.

Following incessant rains in Kodagu and other catchment areas during September and October, Cauvery River flowed in full spate and the inflow to KRS Dam had increased. This resulted in KRS Dam reaching its maximum capacity of 124.80 ft. and from Oct. 29 to Dec. 23, the reservoir was full.

As the reservoir is full, there will be no scarcity for drinking water during summer and the farmers, who depend on Cauvery water from the dam for agriculture purpose, are a happy lot.

Today (Dec. 27), there is 48.254 TMC water stored in the reservoir and the maximum level recorded today at 6 am is 123.94 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. Last year (2020) on Dec. 27, the level of water at the reservoir was 119.25 ft. and 42.103 TMC water was stored.

As the inflow of water to KRS has decreased, the outflow from the reservoir has also been decreased to maintain water level which will be used for drinking and agriculture purpose during summer. The inflow to KRS Dam recorded today at 6 am is 2,726 cusecs while it was 1,412 cusecs last year and the total outflow from the reservoir today is 4,452 cusecs while it was 2,544 cusecs last year. 

As maximum water is stored in KRS Reservoir, people and farmers, who depend on Cauvery water need not worry as there will be no shortage of water for both drinking and agriculture purpose this summer.

