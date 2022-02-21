Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s father passes away
News

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s father passes away

February 21, 2022

Bengaluru: Bagmane Revanath (78), father of Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away following a massive heart attack yesterday.

Revanath had served as Chief Engineer at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He had undergone Angioplasty procedure 20 years ago.

Revanath was in good health and he suddenly fell ill yesterday morning. He was rushed to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital where he breathed his last. Like his son-in-law Puneeth Rajkumar, Revanath has also donated his eyes. Revanath’s demise has come as a shock for Ashwini as she is still grieving her husband Puneeth Rajkumar’s death. The actor died in October last year.

