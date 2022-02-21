Receives appreciation from India Book of Records
February 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: C. Jnanika of Mysuru has been appreciated by India Book of Records for reciting reverse counting from 100-0; performing 130 hula hoop spins in one minute, 185 hula hoop spins with Hanuman Chalisa recitation in 2.34 minutes, Bharatanatyam 54 hasta mudras in 47 seconds and solving 3 seasons’ puzzles at the age of 6 years and 4 months, as confirmed on Dec. 27, 2021.

She has also placed a new record in the achievement category of Karnataka Achievers Book of Records by reciting reverse counting numbers 100-01 in 45 seconds, completing Hanuman Chalisa chanting by rotating of 36 inches hula hoop within 02 minutes 42 seconds, finishing 130 laps by rotating with the same measurement hula hoop within 01 minute and reciting freedom fighters names from A-Z in 48 seconds.

A first standard student of DAV Public School in J.P. Nagar, Jnanika is the daughter of K.V. Chandrashekar, an employee of TVS Factory, Kadakola and S.S. Vanitha, residents of Vidyaranyapuram in city.

