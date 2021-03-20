‘Parva’ ignites debate between Directors M.S. Sathyu and Addanda Cariappa

March 20, 2021

Mysuru: The mini auditorium in Kalamandira became a stage for exchange of dialogues between noted Director M.S. Sathyu and Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa over the recent successful staging of ‘Parva’, a Kannada novel written by Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, in a theatrical form, in city last week.

Abhiyanthararu had organised a National Theatre Festival here on Thursday and after inauguration, Sathyu sought to know whether Mysureans were so much leisured to sit and watch the drama for almost eight hours.

He opined that there was no need to stage a long duration drama that too by serving food to audience in between. Instead, it could have been showed to audience through crisp presentation in limited space.

“I am not questioning the staging of play. But there will be advantages if it is staged within time limit. This will save both money and time. Now it is waste of both. The RSS or BJP has spent more money on staging of ‘Parva’ drama. Was it required?”

A scene from the Kannada play ‘Simhachalam Sampige’ staged by Yuvashree, Bengaluru on the inaugural day.

Replying to this, Cariappa defended the staging of theatrical form of Dr. Bhyrappa’s novel and said ‘Parva’ has been a widely discussed literary work. “It is highly condemnable to say that RSS or BJP is behind staging of play. This progressive novel was written 48 years ago and I don’t know whether Sathyu has read it or not. If anybody would have protested, it should have been by the BJP. With regard to duration, it is up to the audience to watch it or not. I or you need not decide. I request Sathyu to undertake a research to find out how so much of people watched the drama for almost eight hours. Since the play was around 8 hours, Rangayana had to arrange food for the audience. I feel proud that a great director like Sathyu talked about ‘Parva’ drama. I think this drama has haunted Sathyu and I wish it should continue to haunt him,” Cariappa added.

He said engineering professionals are busy always but thanks to Suresh Babu for starting the theatre group for the sake of engineers. Rangayana had prepared to host ‘National Theatre Festival’ and to stage a number of dramas last year which did not happen due to COVID-19 pandemic.

