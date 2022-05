May 15, 2022

Bengaluru: S.A. Nagamma (81), sister of late Parvathamma Rajkumar, passed away at her son’s residence in Basaveshwaranagar here yesterday following age related illness.

She leaves behind son S. Mahesh, brothers S.A. Chinnegowda, S.A. Govindaraju and S.A. Srinivas.

Last rites were held at Kestur in Ilundur yesterday evening, according to sources.