Pathetic roads in T.K. Layout

September 6, 2022

Sir,

I am writing this to highlight the apathy of officials and people’s representatives towards the infrastructure in Mysuru, especially in T.K. Layout’s Paduvana Main Road. Former CM Siddharamaiah resides in this locality.

Paduvana Main Road in T.K. Layout is in a pathetic state and has not been repaired in the past 5 years. Potholes are of the size of craters. Our MLA Ramdas hasn’t even visited these areas in last 3-4 years. Nobody knows where is Ward No. 45 Corporator. Will someone concerned look into these issues and give us justice?

– Achyutha Bharadwaj, Mysuru, 28.8.2022

