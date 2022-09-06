Pathetic roads in T.K. Layout

Sir,
I am writing this to highlight the apathy of officials and people’s representatives towards the infrastructure in Mysuru, especially in T.K. Layout’s Paduvana Main Road. Former CM Siddharamaiah resides in this locality.
Paduvana Main Road in T.K. Layout is in a pathetic state and has not been repaired in the past 5 years. Potholes are of the size of craters. Our MLA Ramdas hasn’t even visited these areas in last 3-4 years. Nobody knows where is Ward No. 45 Corporator. Will someone concerned look into these issues and give us justice?
– Achyutha Bharadwaj, Mysuru, 28.8.2022
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
This is the plight of almost all the roads in Mysuru. Both major main roads and residential roads. Our representatives are busy planning for a grand illuminated dasara and are least bothered about the plight of the common people who commute everyday on vehicles damaging their spines. Pathetic patch works will be urgently taken up, especially of few major roads in the hearts of the city to woo the tourists. Again everything and everybody will be forgotten till the next dasara.
There were no such layouts in Mysore of 1950s and 1960s, when the city was less populated, no car culture, and hence the roads were in good condition and people took to footpaths to walk to work, and used bicycles if the distance is longer.
The layout named above, was probably forest then.
Since then, Mysore has grown and grown as massive influx of people arrived from all parts of India, IT tech sweatshops and other units multiplied liked mushrooms doing cheap work from Western countries, and the population of this city must have quadrupled at least.
More people means, more car culture and the roads and streets take beating when vehicles roll on them every minutes.
Even given the name India means poor quality No amount of repair can fix this pothole problems. The dasra crowd makes this situation worse. The only people who will be happy are are ministers and officials who get 40% commission from contractors who repair roads.
India has outtriped China’s population, as Indian are breeding like rats in these decades.
75 after independence, and the progress this country show is massive population explosion. Jai Hind!!