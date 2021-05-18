Patients flouting home isolation to be moved to COVID Care Centres

May 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Considering complaints that symptomatic, asymptomatic and mildly-symptomatic COVID-19 patients are not strictly following home isolation guidelines, the Mysuru District Administration has decided to shift such patients from their houses to the COVID Care Centres.

By violating guidelines, these infected persons are spreading the disease to family members and community. Several home isolated patients are even found roaming around, spreading the disease and thereby causing increase in the virus-positive cases. 80 percent of such patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centres. As on Monday, May 17, Mysuru has 8,315 persons in home isolation. An order in this regard has been passed by Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri today.

The DC order said that those in home isolation in the cluster areas will be shifted in the first phase. “We have realised that many COVID-19 patients who are asked to be in isolation in their respective houses are not strictly following the guidelines. They are home only when the teams concerned visit them. They are spreading the infection to others by freely roaming outside and mingling with others. This has caused the further spread of the infection in the district. That is why we have decided to shift such patients who are now in home isolation to COVID Care Centres,” it said.

Coronavirus positive patient under home isolation can be discharged after 10 days of the onset of the symptoms if no fever occurs for three consecutive days. Thereafter, the patient is advised to isolate at home and self-monitor for seven more days. These guidelines are not being followed, forcing the DC to crack the whip.

Those who are living in areas where relatively more positive cases are reported will be shifted to care centres in the first place with the help of the Police Department. Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, respective Tahsildars, Taluk Officers, local Police and other officers in Panchayat levels are expected to coordinate and ensure that people who resist coming to Care Centres have to be convinced and brought to Care Centres.