MCC launches door-to-door health survey for early detection of Covid cases

May 18, 2021

Health volunteers to test temperature and pulse rate

Good response for Civic Body’s Telecare service 6

Mysore/Mysuru: For early detection and treatment of asymptomatic Corona patients, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on a massive door-to-door health survey from today.

This was disclosed by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag during Chamaraja Assembly Constituency Covid Task Force Committee meeting held at the Old Council Hall in MCC premises here yesterday under the Chairmanship of MLA L. Nagendra.

“Two health volunteers equipped with one pulse oximeter and thermal scanner will visit every house and examine every person. In case of any difference in health condition, such persons will be referred to nearby Hospitals for treatment. This will help in early detection and treatment of asymptomatic persons as more deaths are reported among people in the age group of 25 to 45 years,” she said.

The MCC Commissioner said the second wave of COVID-19 was very dangerous and targeting people in the age group of 25 to 45 years. The health volunteers, depending upon the health condition of the person, will decide on the line of testing — either RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test or any other further tests — for early detection of the virus and to ensure recovery.

Ward-wise Task Force

Speaking to SOM this morning, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said, “The basic idea of Corona Ward-wise Task Force Committee headed by area Corporator is to draw a micro-planning to bring down positive cases and casualty rate in their respective Wards. Training has been imparted for members of Task Force by resource persons from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bengaluru-based Janaagraha Foundation.”

“With Mysuru clocking nearly 2,000 Corona positive cases daily and increased mortality rate, the Task Force will sit and chalk out micro-planning such as total number of houses to be covered and number of teams required to complete this house-to-house survey,” she stated.

“There are 2,09,000 dwellings within the City Corporation limits having a population of 13.50 lakh people. The first phase of survey will be completed within 15 days. More than completing this survey, the purpose is to check the surge of positive cases and deaths,” she said.

The Task Force consists of Revenue Inspector, Health Inspector, Police and ASHA worker. Each medical volunteers team is given a pulse oximeter and thermometer to examine people and these items will be given by the MCC.

The volunteers and Task Force members will be given safety kit that contains face shield, mask, sanitiser and hand gloves. After every checking, the oximeter will be sanitised, the Commissioner said adding that the house-to-house survey will go on till the pandemic comes under check.

People volunteer to undergo RT-PCR test at the free COVID Testing Centre near Chikka Gadiyara this morning.

Good response

Shilpa Nag said there has been a good response to MCC’s Telecare service introduced a few days ago for the convenience of home quarantined Corona positive patients. This service is available from 8 am to 12 midnight. Over 40 doctors answer calls from patients and address them patiently. In fact 90 percent of the calls were from home isolated patients, she said adding that all of them have been given medical kits.

Spray disinfectants

MLA Nagendra directed officials at the meeting to sanitise and do fogging in every Ward as precautionary measure. Besides, Rs. 5 lakh reserved for each Ward for development must be spent on Corona control programmes, he added.

23 deaths

As many as 23 residents of Chamaraja Constituency have succumbed to Covid during the ongoing second wave. This Constituency now has 2,041 positive patients out of which 1,011 are home quarantined and rest were under treatment in various Hospitals.