February 17, 2022

Pattamada Rani Poonacha (Palecanda), a resident of Hebbal, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following pro-longed illness. She was 85.

She leaves behind sons Dinesh and Girish and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam yesterday night, according to family sources.