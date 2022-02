February 17, 2022

Mirza Ismail Baig (98), a resident of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, near Masjid Kousar, passed away this morning in city following age related ailments.

He leaves behind son Mirza Inayathulla Baig, five daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed this evening at Tipu Masjid in Bannimantap, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.